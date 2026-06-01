Plateau: Eight killed, 10 injured in fresh attack on Barkin Ladi

From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

About eight people were reportedly killed and 10 others injured following an attack by gunmen on Gwon-Ajang village in Foron District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Residents said the attack occurred at about 10 p.m. on Sunday when the assailants invaded the community and opened fire on villagers gathered for a birthday celebration.

The gunmen were said to have started shooting indiscriminately, causing panic as residents scampered for safety.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Rwang Berom Youths Moulder Association (BYM-A), Tengwong, confirmed the attack in a statement on Monday.

Tengwong also confirmed that at least eight persons were killed, while more than 10 others sustained severe injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment.

The group expressed concern over the renewed violence in the area and called on security agencies to take decisive action to halt the attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The injured victims were said to have been evacuated to nearby health facilities, while security personnel were reportedly deployed to the area following the incident.

A witness, Bishop Iliya, said the victims had gathered to celebrate the birthday of one of their members when the attackers struck.

He said the gunmen shot at people on sight, leaving several persons dead while others sustained varying degrees of injury.

Iliya lamented the recurring attacks on communities in Plateau State and called on security agencies to take urgent steps to safeguard lives and property.

“The people were gathered for a birthday celebration when the gunmen arrived and started shooting at everything in sight. It is a painful and unfortunate situation for our community,” he said.

Barkin Ladi and adjacent local government areas have been under attack in recent times.