From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Senator Diket Plang, representing Plateau Central, has described the death of former Plateau State Deputy Governor Professor Sonni Gwanle Tyoden as “sudden and painful”. Tyoden, a septuagenarian, passed away on Sunday, May 4, at Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) after a brief illness.

Plang, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity, expressed condolences to Governor Caleb Mutfwang, Mangu Local Government, Miskham Mwaghavul, the Mangu Traditional Council, and the Tyoden family.

He praised Tyoden’s tenure as a University of Jos lecturer and Vice-Chancellor, and his eight-year service (2015–2023) as deputy to former Governor Simon Lalong. “We have missed a brilliant politician, seasoned administrator, and exceptional academic who distinguished himself in the service of his people,” Plang said.

He noted Tyoden’s contributions to political science, saying, “May his soul rest in peace; I pray to God to accept the deceased’s soul and grant fortitude to the family and friends he left to bear this irreparable loss.” Plang described Tyoden as a humble, transparent, and mature politician dedicated to Plateau’s development.

The Plateau State government, in a statement by Secretary Samuel Jatau, mourned Tyoden as “a distinguished academic, administrator, and statesman” who served with integrity.

“His passing is a monumental loss not only to his immediate family and the people of Plateau State but also to the nation,” Jatau said. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.