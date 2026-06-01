Pharmacy operator jailed 8 years for running unregistered shops

From Aniekan Aniekan, Calabar

A Federal High Court in Calabar on Monday sentenced drug dealer Isidora Ezea and three others to eight-and-a-half years’ imprisonment each for operating two unregistered pharmacies and illegally dispensing drugs.

The suit, marked FHC/CA/76C/2025, is between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Ezea Isidora and three others.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu convicted the defendants on five counts, including operating premises without registration and dispensing drugs through unlicensed personnel. They were, however, acquitted on three counts relating to the unsealing of pharmacies previously shut by regulators.

The court heard that officials of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) sealed the two shops after a routine inspection and enforcement exercise, but Ezea later reopened the pharmacies and continued operations.

The court found the defendants not guilty of breaking the seal, holding that evidence showed that officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) had permitted the reopening of the premises. Since the prosecution did not contradict this evidence, the court held that the defendants acted on official instruction and could not be held culpable.

However, the court noted that evidence showed the premises continued to operate even when it was apparent that the instruction to reopen them was improper, despite the earlier regulatory action.

In her judgment, Justice Ojukwu said the regulation of pharmacy practice was critical to public safety.

“In the final analysis, and having considered the totality of the evidence presented in this case, it is my humble view, as inspired by the law and decisions of the Affiliate Court, that the prosecution has established the offences in counts 1 to 5 and I hereby find the defendant guilty as charged for each count.

“In counts 6, 7, and 8 of this charge, I hereby find the defendants not guilty as charged for each charge,” Justice Ojukwu said.

The judge also ordered security agencies to arrest the defendants, who were absent from court, and remand them to serve their sentences or pay a fine of N11 million.