Peter Obi calls for decisive action to secure schools, society

Presidential aspirant of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has urged the Federal Government and state authorities to take firm and immediate action to secure schools and wider communities across the country, warning that insecurity has continued to threaten education and national stability.

Obi made the call on Thursday during a visit to Practising Nursery and Primary School, Agulu, in Anambra State, where he also donated ₦10 million towards the rebuilding of a section of the school destroyed by a mysterious fire in December 2024.

He said the donation was part of a commitment he made during an earlier visit to support the restoration of the school, stressing that children must be given a safe and conducive environment to learn.

According to him, education remains central to national development, but repeated attacks on schools, kidnappings of pupils and teachers, and violent incidents across different parts of the country show that more urgent action is needed.

“I tell you, we do not only need to secure our schools from insecurity but also the society. And how we can do this is by being decisive,” Obi said.

He added that effective leadership and political will are key ingredients needed to confront insecurity head-on, insisting that past approaches have not been strong enough to deter attackers.

Obi also referenced his time in government, saying lessons from security management in Anambra State show that decisive leadership can make a difference when properly applied.

“We knew what we did to ensure safety in Anambra. It needs decisiveness and the will power of those in government for us to defeat them,” he stated.

Responding to recent attacks on educational institutions, including kidnappings and the killing of a teacher in Oyo State, Obi said the situation demands urgent and coordinated intervention from all levels of government.

He maintained that protecting schools must go beyond statements, calling for concrete security measures that directly shield vulnerable communities from armed groups and criminal activity.

While presenting the ₦10 million cheque, Obi recalled his earlier promise to support the school’s rebuilding effort after the fire incident, adding that his visit was to ensure that commitment was fulfilled.

He emphasised that investments in basic education infrastructure should remain a priority, particularly in rural communities where resources are limited and children are most affected by disruptions in learning.

Obi reiterated that until government takes decisive and sustained action against insecurity, the education sector and broader society will continue to face avoidable setbacks.