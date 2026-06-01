From Aniekan Aniekan, Calabar

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Cross River State chapter, has faulted the governance record in the state in the last three years calling it a bitter experience for citizens.

In a statement by the state Publicity Secretary, Prince Mike Ojisi, the PDP said the administration’s promise of economic revival, infrastructure upgrade and people-centred governance has collapsed into “stagnation, misplaced priorities and unprecedented government inertia.”

The party accused the government of abandoning the state for “endless ceremonies and media stunts in Abuja” while roads across the state remain in deplorable condition. Rural communities are neglected, unemployment rises and businesses collapse under economic hardship.

The PDP said the tourism sector, once the pride of the state, has suffered severe decline with no recovery plan, while agriculture remains underfunded despite repeated promises of diversification.

The opposition also alleged that the state civil service has deteriorated into a “centre of exploitation and corruption,” where citizens are forced to pay bribes to secure jobs or government patronage.

“Governance is not about rehearsed slogans and grand ceremonies while the people suffer,” the statement read. “History will judge this administration by roads built, jobs created, hospitals equipped, schools improved and policies that uplift the people.”

The party called on the APC administration to stop celebrating mediocrity and provide a transparent account of how federal allocations, improved IGR and intervention funds had been spent in the last three years.

The party said it would offer a “worthwhile alternative” in the next election within the existing zoning arrangement favouring the Southern senatorial district and urged the governor to use his remaining one year to focus on rebuilding hospitals, schools and a viable economic blueprint for youths.

Meanwhile, the state government said much had been achieved in the last three years as it rolled out its achievements during a town hall engagement with indigenes and investors in Abuja last week.

The government cited numerous interventions in critical sectors like roads, education, agriculture, human capital development and many others.