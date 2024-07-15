Paris 2024: Super Falcons tackle Canada in friendly

In preparation for the Olympic Games, Super Falcons have lined up to face their counterpart from Canada in an international friendly, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

Super Falcons under coach Randy Waldrum have been in a closed camp in Seville Spain ahead of the Olympics.

The Nigeria Football Federation on Monday made it known that Falcons will clash with Canada in a friendly game behind closed doors.

“ A final test before the Olympics: Our Super Falcons will be taking on reigning Olympic champions Canada in a closed-doors friendly on 17 July as the final test before flying to France for the Olympics”, the Federation said.

Falcons and Canada clashed at the last FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and it ended 1-1.