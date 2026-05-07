Oyo: Police foil armed robbery, suspect killed, two arrested

Police foil armed robbery attempt in Oyo, kill one suspect, arrest two

From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command has foiled an attempted armed robbery operation in the Iseyin area of Oyo State, neutralising one suspect and arresting two others during a gun duel.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, the incident occurred around 2:00 a.m. along Saki Road in Iseyin following credible intelligence about an ongoing robbery attack at a residence.

The police said detectives were immediately deployed to the scene to prevent the attack and restore order.

Preliminary investigation revealed that about five armed men invaded the residence, which had reportedly suffered a similar robbery attack in February this year.

The statement noted that the resident security guard engaged the suspects in a fierce gun battle before the arrival of the police, leading to the death of one of the robbers, while two others were apprehended at the scene. The remaining gang members reportedly escaped with gunshot wounds.

Police identified the arrested suspects as Ali Umar and Mohammed Usman.

Items recovered from the suspects included a cut-to-size locally made short gun, one expended cartridge, one live cartridge, five mobile phones, two power banks and cash suspected to be proceeds of criminal activities.

The corpse of the neutralised suspect has been deposited in a mortuary, while the arrested suspects are currently in police custody undergoing further investigation.

The command disclosed that following the arrests, more victims of previous robbery incidents in the area had come forward with useful information linking the suspects to other criminal operations.

“One of the victims of a previous robbery attack positively identified the suspects as members of the gang that attacked his residence on April 13, 2026,” the statement added.

The police said the case file, suspects and exhibits had been transferred to the Command Monitoring Unit to ensure a discreet and comprehensive investigation into the activities of the syndicate and facilitate the arrest of fleeing members.

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, commended the bravery of the local security architecture and residents whose timely information contributed to the success of the operation.

He also reaffirmed the command’s commitment to intelligence-led policing and sustained security operations aimed at protecting lives and property across the state.

Residents were urged to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements or activities to security agencies.