Oyo police arrest five suspected armed robbers in Ibadan raid

Recover firearms, criminal charms

From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command has announced the arrest of five suspected members of an armed robbery syndicate following a midnight intelligence-led operation in Ibadan, during which firearms, ammunition and suspected criminal charms were recovered.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, the operation was carried out in the early hours of June 12, 2026, at the residence of one Surajudeen Babatunde Adio, popularly known as “Surii Ilupeju”, located in the Gbeku area of Olodo, Ibadan.

The police said operatives, acting on credible intelligence as part of ongoing efforts to combat violent crime across the state, stormed the location at about 1:00 a.m. and apprehended five suspects believed to be members of a criminal syndicate.

The suspects were identified as Ahmed Nafiu, 43; Olukunmi Olaniyi, 36; Femi Odeyinde, 53; Jelili Akinade, 50; and Muhideen Adio, 27.

During a search of the premises, officers reportedly recovered one pump-action gun, a single-barrel cut-to-size gun, eight live cartridges, a native bulletproof vest, two bottles of suspected charm-induced syrup, assorted charms, and other items considered incriminating.

The Command said the suspects remain in custody while investigations continue to determine the extent of their involvement in criminal activities and to track down other members of the syndicate who may still be at large.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to tackling armed robbery, cultism, kidnapping and other violent crimes.

He assured residents that intelligence-driven operations and targeted raids on identified criminal hideouts would continue until criminal elements operating within the state are brought to justice.

The police also appealed to members of the public to support security agencies by providing timely and credible information, assuring that all information received would be treated with strict confidentiality.