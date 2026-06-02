Oyo: How parents of abducted children rejected rice, cash from govt officials

The families of pupils and teachers kidnapped by bandits in Oyo State turned down rice and cash reportedly offered to them by government officials.

The rejection was disclosed by Baale of Yawota, Emmanuel Alade, who recalled the community’s reaction in his account of the abduction, which occurred in the Orire Local Government Area of the state.

According to Alade, the family of the abducted pupils and teachers insisted that the safety of their loved ones was their priority.

The Baale said residents of the affected communities turned away government officials who visited them and offered relief materials and money.

“When the government officials came, they came with rice and money, but the parents rejected it,” he said.

“The women who are government officials on Governor Seyi Makinde’s team came to console us.

“They brought rice and money, but the parents said they did not want it. They said what they wanted was for their children to be released,” Alade shared.