Oyo abduction: Those sharing fake images likely terrorist sympathisers – Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga has likened distributors of fake images about the Oyo abduction to terrorists’ sympathisers out to sow fears in society and paint the government and the security forces black.

Onanuga said this in a Facebook post early Wednesday following protests that held across the nation on Tuesday over the continued detention of the abductees.

The presidential aide said the security situation was being worsened by those distributing images from Mali and other African nations as those of the abducted schoolchildren.

He said, “Some of the Images being shared as those of the kidnapped schoolkids of Oyo state were of maltreated kids in Mali.

“Pictures taken in Mali in June 2020, when a teacher flogged his young students, have been shared on social media to make people believe they are the pictures of the abducted Oyo students, an analysis by Africa54Research has revealed.

“The distributors of the images are most probably terrorists’ sympathisers, out to sow fears in our society and paint the government and the security forces black, as the government is making efforts to get the kids and their teachers released.”