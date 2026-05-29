Our primary process was transparent and credible, unlike APC — Ibe

By Lawrence Agbo

Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has defended the party’s internal selection process, insisting that it was transparent, credible and closely monitored, unlike what he described as the conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on the outcome and credibility of the ADC’s primary exercise, Ibe said the party deliberately structured its process to ensure openness, fairness and legitimacy, stressing that the presence of the National Executive Committee (NEC) throughout the exercise reinforced its integrity.

He explained that the ADC is committed to building public trust by ensuring that its internal democracy reflects standards that Nigerians can verify and respect, especially as the party positions itself ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“We are not doing that in the ADC. Look at our process, NEC monitored the primaries and they were present throughout,” Ibe said.

According to him, the party’s goal is to remain credible in the eyes of Nigerians by avoiding practices that undermine confidence in the electoral process.

“We are trying to ensure that if we are going to deliver on our promises and be taken seriously by Nigerians, then our process must be free, fair, and credible. That is exactly what has happened,” he added.

Ibe maintained that the process remained open and transparent, noting that it is still ongoing and subject to scrutiny within the party’s structures.

He also dismissed allegations of irregularities, arguing that claims without evidence cannot be treated as facts.

“Allegations have been made, but until those allegations are substantiated with evidence, they remain mere allegations,” he said.

The ADC spokesman contrasted the party’s approach with that of the ruling APC, reiterating that the ADC is committed to building a more accountable and transparent political culture as it prepares for future elections.