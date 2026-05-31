Otti emerges Abia Labour candidate unopposed

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Alex Otti has emerged as the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate for Abia State unopposed. He will carry the party’s flag in his bid for a second term in office in 2027.

Speaking after being announced as the LP’s consensus candidate by the party’s National Organising Secretary and Returning Officer for the primary election in Abia State, Mrs Oluchi Opara, Governor Otti said that, having been elected as the candidate, the task of winning the election had just begun.

“I want to also call our attention to the fact that the job has just started. This crosses you to where you need to start fighting from.

“If you were not a candidate, then you can’t fight. But now that you are a candidate, you know, election is contention. You have to contend with yourself. Don’t kid yourself to say no fight. It’s a contention. At the end of the day, the best person must win. And it’s only one person that will win.

“So, a lot of our candidates have already done elections before, won those elections. So, you are going to actually do better. If you look at the number of people that came out for the primaries, you will find that it was twice the total number of votes that we got the last time.”

Otti said he accepted the nomination to run for a second term because he was aware that there was still a lot of work to be done for the state in particular and the nation as a whole.

“I would like to accept this nomination. And I accept it because we know that we still have a lot collectively to deliver, to Abians, and of course, Nigeria.”

The governor appreciated the manner in which the election was conducted, noting that there was no rancour or violence anywhere.

The National Secretary of the Labour Party, Hon. Acho Obioma, had earlier, while presenting the Certificate of Return to the governor, congratulated him and other candidates on their emergence.

Obioma said this marked the beginning of the next phase of governance in Abia State.

Other candidates of the party who emerged for Senate seats included Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senator Darlington Nwokocha and Chief David Ogba Onuoha for the Abia South, Abia Central and Abia North senatorial zones, respectively.

The party equally elected candidates for the House of Representatives and the State House of Assembly seats.