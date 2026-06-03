Otan-Ayegbaju community in Osun partners ACU to host campus

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A community in Boluwaduro Local Government Area of Osun State, Otan-Ayegbaju, has partnered with Ajayi Crowther University (ACU), Oyo, to host a faculty/campus of the university.

The university team, led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ebunoluwa Oduwole, was received in Otan-Ayegbaju yesterday.

Receiving the team, the President of Otan-Ayegbaju Progressive Union (OAPU), Adetunji Mosebolatan, assured that plans have been perfected to ensure the smooth running of academic programmes in the proposed campus.

He also appreciated Diocesan Bishop of Osun Northeast, Rt. Rev. Dr. Samuel Adekunle Osungbeju, for facilitating the meeting.

A position paper presented by Prof. Felix Olatunji, the Dean Faculty of stated that the town is ready to host a university centre and that there would be full support from sons and daughters of Otan-Ayegbaju.

The paper argued that establishing the centre would increase the town’s economic value, boost development, and

benefit from population growth brought by students.

Prof. Olatunji added that the town has furnished buildings owned by sons and daughters of Otan-Ayegbaju that could house staff and students.

He said the centre would also create greater social interaction and exchange of ideas (social re-engineering), and

cross-cultural influences from the influx of students and staff.

Prof. Ebunoluwa Oduwole expressed satisfaction with the town’s serene environment and said she would present the visit to ACU’s senate, promising that the university would return to the community.

She noted that leading the team herself would help her better present the report.

The Owa of Otan-Ayegbaju, Oba Lukman Ojo-Fadipe, who was represented by Chief Adewale Fatona, commended the university for partnering with the town, describing the meeting as “historic.”

He said the community would provide the necessary support to ensure the success of the centre.