Osun Poll: Senatorial aspirant condemns billboard destruction, as police launch manhunt

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

An Accord Party senatorial aspirant for Osun East Senatorial District, Samuel Oyedotun, has condemned the continued vandalisation of billboards and called on the police to intervene urgently.

In a statement made available to journalists in Osogbo yesterday, Oyedotun described the act as “uncivilised and primitive.”

He said the popularity of Governor Ademola Adeleke is already enough for him to win the August 15 governorship election, and insisted that destroying campaign billboards cannot change voters’ minds.

He argued that people destroying Adeleke’s billboards are “only making him more popular,” insisting that the act cannot affect Adeleke’s popularity.

Oyedotun said electioneering should not be “do or die,” and advised opposition members to campaign civilly.

He urged security agencies, including the Nigerian Police, to arrest those destroying billboards, prosecute them, and uphold democratic order.

He also said “nobody is above the law” and that those perpetrating the crime should face consequences.

Oyedotun expressed confidence in clinching the Accord Party ticket for Osun East and said that if elected, he would follow Governor Adeleke’s approach by prioritising the welfare of the people.

Similarly, the Osun State Police Command has strongly condemned recent vandalisation and destruction of billboards and other government symbols within the state.

The Command described the act as a criminal act, a direct attack on public property and constituted authority as well as an attempt to undermine the relative peace currently being enjoyed in Osun.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Ojelabi, said the activities are capable of inciting tension, causing unnecessary unrest and undermining efforts to maintain peace.

The Command urged all political parties, candidates, and supporters to conduct electioneering activities within the law and in strict compliance with the Electoral Act.

Political actors were advised to embrace peaceful engagement, political tolerance, lawful conduct and to avoid actions that could lead to a breakdown of law and order.

The Commissioner of Police, Osun State Command (CP) Ibrahim Gotan, warned individuals or groups involved to desist forthwith, stating the Command will not tolerate criminality that disrupts public peace.

He also said the police have started discreet investigations to identify, arrest, and prosecute offenders according to law.

He advised residents to remain law-abiding, refrain from taking the law into their hands and report suspicious persons or movements to the nearest police station.

The Command assured the public of its commitment to protecting lives and property and called on stakeholders to help preserve public infrastructure and sustain peace across Osun State.