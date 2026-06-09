Osun: Police advise political parties to suspend campaigns amid security concerns

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo
The Osun State Police Command has advised all political parties, candidates, supporters and stakeholders in the Oriade Local Government Area to suspend planned political activities scheduled for Wednesday, 10 June 2026.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Ojelabi, stated that all activities—including political gatherings, rallies, campaigns, processions and all other politically related activities—should be suspended.
The police explained that the advice became necessary due to credible intelligence and security concerns, alongside the uncooperative attitude of some political parties despite ongoing efforts by the command to foster peace.
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The police added that all initial efforts to promote peace had ended in a deadlock, prompting this proactive safety measure.
The command noted that the directive was vital to prevent any breach of peace or breakdown of law and order, maintain public order, and protect the lives and property of local residents.
Ojelabi added that the directive is also linked to the fact that a peace meeting earlier scheduled by the Commissioner of Police for the concerned political parties could not be held.
The police reiterated their commitment to ensuring a peaceful environment and urged members of the public to remain law-abiding and cooperate fully with security agencies.