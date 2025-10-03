From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Concerned Local Government workers in Osun State have directed their colleagues to resume and stop playing political with their jobs.

Reacting to the directive by Nathaniel Ogungbangbe’s-led Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), that workers should remain at home, the concerned group warned that local government staffs are not politicians and their job should be their concern.

Speaking at a press conference jointly addressed by the state coordinator and secretary, Adedayo Adekunle and Akin Adepoju, yesterday, the group posited that any staff who refuse to resume on Monday risks his or her job.

“No, we do not belong to any political parties, by so doing parties legitimacy tussle should not deter us from going to our offices.

“What is happening right here in Osun is misnomer in the history of NULGE as a body, this is tantamount to wickedness, insensitivities, cowardice on the part of Ogungbangbe’s leadership, for how long can he sustain this unwarranted strike? People are fed up and we are using this medium to tell him that he is sitting on the keg of gunpowder which shall explode any moment from now.

“It is unfortunate that our people are retiring embarrassingly, many are on sick bed hospitalized, our deductions had been hijacked by political class to settle NULGE for loyalty, we say enough is enough.

“To avoid degradation and possible job loss, concerned local government staff hereby calls on all patriotic and law abiding local government workers to resume back to work without delay and information at our disposal is that staff auditing has been slated for next week to ascertain the actual number of staff in the office.

“In addition, all staff are to report at their mother council with their first appointment letter, confirmation letter and last promotion letter, for easier and proper identification of bonafide staff.

“Sequel to the overleaf and above, we want to use this medium to assure our members that we are apolitical and any attempt for the lawfully recognized local government elected executives to derail on their promises, you are assured of our reactionary action against any insincerity of any type.

“Our stand is very clear which is the interest of the local government staff unlike Ogungbangbe’s leadership which is parochial in thinking, self-centered, gluttonous and insensitive to the doctrine of NULGE and the general welfare of his members.

“Therefore, we call on all security apparatus to be at alert because any violence directed at our members will be met with serious reprisal that may have a serious cancerous implications, due to the fact that, we have exhausted our patience as human beings,” the group said.