From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State government has proscribed graduation ceremony in all nursery and kindergarten classes in the state and warned against using textbook for a session.

A circular by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, M. A. K. Jimoh, dated 19th September and obtained by our correspondent on Saturday, said the graduation ceremonies and parties are only permitted for Primary 6 graduating pupils and Senior Secondary Schools SSS3 students.

Tagged: “Policy on education for public and private primary and secondary schools in Osun State,” the circular noted that the current trend has raised serious concerns regarding the financial burden on parents, loss of valuable instructional time and the commercialisation of early childhood education.

“The Ministry of Education hereby bans all graduation ceremonies for nursery and kindergarten pupils, effective immediately.

“This policy aims to ensure that students, parents, guardians, and stakeholders and schools focus on the academic achievements of students at the end of their primary and secondary education cycles. Also to reduce significant financial expenditure which places undue pressure on families,” Jimoh said.

Similarly, the government ordered proprietors of faith-based and private schools to adhere to the approved list of textbooks.

“These textbooks are designed to be used for a period of three years, allowing children (pupils and students) to use the textbook of their sibling for three consecutive years.

“In addition, using of workbook inside the textbook should stop henceforth to ensure that the textbook is not only for a session. All schools are expected to comply strictly with this directive.

“Monitoring teams will conduct random checks, and any school found violating this policy will face appropriate disciplinary measures, including fines or suspension of registration,” the circular added.