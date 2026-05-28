Osun, Ekiti guber polls litmus test for INEC — IPAC

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has said the upcoming Osun and Ekiti states governorship polls will serve as a litmus test for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Its National Chairman, Dr Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, in a statement issued yesterday, emphasised the need for INEC to remain neutral and provide a level playing field for all political parties and their candidates contesting various positions.

Dantalle stressed that Nigerians demand free, fair, credible, transparent, and inclusive elections, adding that citizens’ votes must count and their mandates be respected by all stakeholders in the democratic process.

He said: “The upcoming Ekiti and Osun governorship elections will be a test of the electoral umpire’s competence, capacity, and capability to conduct the 2027 general election.

“The commission should put its act together and justify the confidence Nigerians reposed in it.

“As the umbrella body of all registered political parties in Nigeria, IPAC is in the vanguard of consolidating, deepening, and strengthening the nation’s democracy, ensuring an environment conducive to the conduct of successful elections, political stability, and the well-being of Nigerians.”

According to him, IPAC will collaborate with critical stakeholders to ensure the success of all elections.