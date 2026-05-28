Osun, Ekiti guber polls litmus test for INEC — IPAC

28 May 2026 4:24 pm WAT

Tokunbo2 By
Google LogoFollow Us on Google
IPAC National Chairman Dr Yusuf Mamman Dantalle

IPAC National Chairman Dr Yusuf Mamman Dantalle

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has said the upcoming Osun and Ekiti states governorship polls will serve as a litmus test for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Its National Chairman, Dr Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, in a statement issued yesterday, emphasised the need for INEC to remain neutral and provide a level playing field for all political parties and their candidates contesting various positions.

Dantalle stressed that Nigerians demand free, fair, credible, transparent, and inclusive elections, adding that citizens’ votes must count and their mandates be respected by all stakeholders in the democratic process.

Other News

He said: “The upcoming Ekiti and Osun governorship elections will be a test of the electoral umpire’s competence, capacity, and capability to conduct the 2027 general election.

“The commission should put its act together and justify the confidence Nigerians reposed in it.

“As the umbrella body of all registered political parties in Nigeria, IPAC is in the vanguard of consolidating, deepening, and strengthening the nation’s democracy, ensuring an environment conducive to the conduct of successful elections, political stability, and the well-being of Nigerians.”

According to him, IPAC will collaborate with critical stakeholders to ensure the success of all elections.

Tags:

Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Follow The Sun Newspaper

Get live updates & exclusive stories delivered straight to your phone.

WhatsApp Channel Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram

Latest News

Related News