From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Amotekun Corps in Osun State, on Tuesday, paraded five suspected kidnappers for attempted murder with pump action guns and criminal charms.

The suspects are Ayodele Ogunsola (45), Lekan Adeyeri (35), Ariyo Dare (40), Sunday Adeyeri (54), and Adeyeri Oladele (36).

The Corps Commander, Dr Adekunle Omoyele, who paraded the suspects, disclosed that they were arrested on Wednesday, May 29, 2025, at Itapa in Atakumosa East Local Government of the state.

According to Omoyele, the suspects were arrested and had unleashed terror on some people in Itapa before an alarm was raised that some unidentified armed squads in camouflage were moving suspiciously around the town with sophisticated weapons, and they were arrested.

“While others remain at large, the arrested suspects confessed to the crime. Some exhibits were recovered from them, including a pump action gun and criminal charms. Victims have come to identify the suspects and make useful statements. Investigations are ongoing,” Omoyele said.

Similarly, a 28-year-old man, Abdulateef Ajao, was arrested for allegedly luring an 8-year-old Primary 3 pupil into his house at Odeomu in Ayedaade Local Government, under the guise of buying pepper from her.

“The girl escaped from him, and she reported the matter to her parents. While a complaint was lodged at Amotekun Ayedaade Command and the operatives swung into action, he was arrested in his house. He confessed to the crime. The suspect will be charged to serve as a deterrent to others,” Omoyele added.

Also, a 25-year-old man, Raji Ridwan, was paraded for ‘forcefully entering’ the room of a 17-year-old girl, a 200-level student of the Federal University of Health Technology, Ila-Orangun, and attempting to rape her.

“The girl escaped being raped after raising an alarm and ran away. A complaint was lodged against his activities at the Amotekun Ila-Orangun Command, and the operatives swung into action immediately and arrested him in his hideout. He confessed to the crime. Upon investigation by the Intelligence and Investigation Department of Amotekun, he was discovered to be a serial rapist who is not ready to repent. He will be charged to court to serve as a deterrent to others,” Omoyele said.