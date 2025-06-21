By Bolaji Okunola

Managing Director, Nestle Nigeria PLC, Wassim Elhusseini has reveled finals of the 25th edition of Milo Basketball Championship, will be electrifying at the National Stadium, Lagos, come June 20-27, 2025.

Elhusseini, alongside Category Manager, Beverages, Mrs Ifeanyi Orabuche, disclosed this during the tournament trophy presentation and national draws which was held yesterday, 20th of June at the outfit head office in Lagos.

The event which also hosted notable guests, including President, FIBA Africa Zone 3, Colonel Sam Ahmedu and Executive Secretary, National Collegiate Sports Foundation (NCSF), Lanre Balogun, saw students from across the country, witnessed a memorable draws.

“I’m delighted to welcome you all to this trophy presentation and national draw to dunk off this year edition of Milo Basketball Championship National Draw Finals. Today marks not just the beginning but a start to the significant milestone which has seen us impacted lives in grassroots sports development.

“The championship is not just about sports, it’s about changing lives and impacting young boys and girls across Nigeria. We also do this for the kids to dream big and work harder beyond their limitation. As you all know, producing champions on and off the court has always been our watchword. We are proud of the young players that have become role model in the community and the history we have made in the past two decades.

As we celebrate this, I want to use this opportunity to thank all. The National Collegiate Sports Foundation, the Ministry of Sports and all other body who has been part of this history and now to the contestant, I urge you all to be of good ambassador as you enjoy the championship which will be full of eye-popping packages,” he stated.

In a similar vein, Colonel Sam Ahmedu, charged the students to emulate past and present heroes hoisting the country’s flag in the world of basketball. He however applauded the organizers for their unlimited supports to the growth of the game.

“I can confirm to you this is a massive one. Twenty-five year of unlimited support is not a child’s play. I’ll be urging all participants to emulate past and present heroes. This tournament has produced great basketball stars that now hoist Nigeria flag across the world. I know many will be anticipating lifting the trophy but as you do that, I urge you all to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship as we set to enjoy the tourney.”

Ahead of the final, Government Secondary School, Numau, Adamawa, Amadiya College, Kano and Government Secondary School, Gwaripa, Abuja will face-off in group A of the boys category while Bishop Dimeari Grammar School, Yenegoa, Bayelsa, Davidhall International College, Lagos and Father O’ Conels Science College, Minna, Niger State will battle for supremacy in group B.

Meanwhile, Government Girls Secondary School, Yola, Adamawa, Saints Jude Girls Secondary School, Amaraya, Bayelsa and Amadiya College, Kano were paired in group A of the girls category while Onireke High School, Ibadan, Oyo State, Government Secondary School, Karu, Abuja and Lanreleke Academy, Ile-Igbo, Osun while jostle for glory in group B.