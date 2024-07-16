One song from Afrobeats can change a singer’s generation — Davido

Nigerian singer Davido has weighed in on the popularity of Afrobeats, saying that one song from a singer in that genre could change his or her generation.

In an appearance during a Hiptv panel discussion with the United States Advisory Council on Africa Diaspora Engagement and Leaders In Nigeria’s Creative Industries, Davido compared Afrobeats artistes with the likes of veteran rapper Drake.

According to him, Afrobeats singers now sell the same tickets as the aforementioned hip-hop star, adding that the profit could lead to generational affluence.

“Afrobeats Artists are selling the same tickets as Drake. Now one song as an afrobeat artist can change your generation,” Davido shared.

Speaking further, he advised singers to collaborate instead of seeking international features as everyone involved would give it their all.

“When you collaborate with your friends, they put their all.”