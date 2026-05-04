Ondo APC primaries: Tinubu’s supporters raise concerns over Gbajabiamila’s alleged influence 

From Fred Itua, Abuja

The PBAT Crusaders, a political advocacy group in Ondo State, has strongly rejected what it describes as unholy interference in the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Assembly primary elections. It warned that any attempt to impose candidates could spell doom for the party in the next year’s general elections.

In a statement issued by its Chairman, Dr. Olawale Adeleye, the group expressed deep concern over claims within Ondo State political circles, alleging that the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, is influencing the outcome of the party’s primaries.

The group’s position comes against the backdrop of a recent directive by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, mandating his Chief of Staff and Special Adviser on Political Matters, Ibrahim Masari, to provide presidential supervision over APC primary elections for Senate and House of Representatives seats ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to the Presidency, the supervisory mandate followed high-level engagements with senators and members of the House of Representatives who insisted on strict adherence to internal party democracy.

Under the framework, Gbajabiamila and Masari are expected to interface with APC state governors, the party’s National Working Committee, as well as the leadership of the National Assembly, to ensure peaceful, transparent, and credible primaries nationwide.

The supervisory team is also tasked with monitoring compliance with due process, managing political tensions, and providing regular feedback to the President.

However, the arrangement expressly does not replace the statutory role of the APC National Secretariat, which remains responsible for organising and conducting the primaries in accordance with the Electoral Act (as amended) and party guidelines.

PBAT Crusaders warned that emerging developments in Ondo State appear to contradict the spirit of transparency and fairness that the supervision framework is designed to uphold.

According to the group, some aspirants who are closely aligned with the Chief of Staff have allegedly been assured that a list of “anointed candidates” will be handed over to party officials at the national level responsible for conducting the APC primaries in the state.

The group warned that such developments, if true, would reduce the primary elections to a mere formality and undermine the democratic foundation of the party.

The group also addressed recent developments within the APC in Ondo State, expressing strong support for the consensus arrangement facilitated by the State Working Committee under the leadership of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

It noted that the process, which involved wide consultations across the 18 Local Government Areas, reflects party unity, discipline, and a strategic approach to producing credible candidates for both State and National Assembly positions.

Dr. Adeleye stressed that while consensus remains a legitimate and often beneficial mechanism for strengthening party unity, it must be respected and upheld by all stakeholders in the collective interest of the party.

He warned that actions capable of undermining the process or creating unnecessary divisions could weaken the APC’s electoral prospects in Ondo State.

The group therefore called on the leadership of the APC and President Tinubu to ensure that the supervisory mandate given to Gbajabiamila and Masari is exercised strictly within the bounds of neutrality, transparency, and respect for due process, and not used as a vehicle for political imposition.

Reaffirming their loyalty to the party and support for the President, PBAT Crusaders stated that their goal remains to mobilise massive votes in Ondo State during the forthcoming general elections.