From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa has reaffirmed his administration’s readiness to support the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), just as he promised to promote the welfare of corps members serving in the state.

The Governor also assured all NYSC corps members deployed to the state of adequate protection and care during their service year in the state.

The Governor who spoke through the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, Mrs Tolu Adeyemi while declaring open the NYSC orientation, applauded the NYSC scheme for its critical role in fostering national cohesion through cultural integration and inter-ethnic understanding.

He urged corps members to embrace the core values of the scheme and to participate actively in the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme.

He also hinted of the government’s plan to embark on infrastructural upgrade at the NYSC orientation camp, assuring that his administration remains steadfast in providing a safe, conducive and enabling environment for the scheme in the state.

In his address, the Acting Chairman of the NYSC State Governing Board who was represented by the Director, Youth Development, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mrs. Catherine Okukpe said that the new corps members have joined a prestigious lineage of nation-builders.

He emphasized that in the corps members’ hands lies the torch of hope and urged them to serve with courage, humility and honour.

In her remarks, the state Co-ordinator of NYSC, Mrs. Kuburat Omowumi Bakare, appealed to the state government for further infrastructural development at the NYSC orientation camp located at Ikare Akoko, saying that the camp needs additional hotel facilities.