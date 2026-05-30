From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Frontline politician and business tycoon, Hon. Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, has emerged as the presidential candidate of the Action Alliance (AA).

Omoaje, who is also the National Chairman of the party, emerged through a consensus arrangement at the party’s presidential primary election held in Abuja on Saturday.

Delegates from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory unanimously adopted Omoaje as the party’s presidential candidate at the primary election, which was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies.

In his acceptance speech delivered after the ratification of his candidature, Omoaje assured Nigerians of an improved economy and an end to insecurity in the country if the Action Alliance takes over the reins of government.

He expressed gratitude to the INEC National Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupita, for his professionalism, dedication and legal expertise, which he said had been invaluable.

Omoaje also commended INEC for its respect for the rule of law and adherence to the judgments of competent courts, saying that the strength of any democracy lies in the willingness of institutions to uphold justice and respect lawful decisions.

“As I accept this nomination, I do so with a solemn pledge to serve with integrity, fairness, courage and dedication. Together, we will build a stronger Action Alliance and present to Nigerians a vision of hope, progress, unity, prosperity and good governance,” he stated.

The presidential candidate added, “This is not the end of a struggle; it is the beginning of a greater mission. Let us move forward united in purpose, determined in spirit, and confident in our collective ability to build a better future for our nation.”

He promised to ensure an end to all forms of insecurity in the country and assured Nigerians that his administration would revamp the nation’s economy.