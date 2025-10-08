…Says govt is not about dancing

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The ex-national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore, yesterday stormed the party secretariat in Osogbo, Osun State, with hundreds of his supporters, to officially declare his interest in the 2026 governorship ticket of the party.

Addressing journalists after meeting the executive of the party, the former deputy governor in the state stressed that government is a serious business that goes beyond dancing, urging the party to allow him fly the party’s ticket, come 2026.

He said his official notification was to show preparedness of the core APC members in the state, “to show how ready we are to ensure that I become the party candidate by God’s grace in December, and to further strengthen the belief of the people in the coming APC government in Osun State.

“Going forward, I am expecting Osun State people to vote for APC en masse come August 8, 2026. APC chance in 2026 is 100 percent. These are volunteers from the nook and cranny of the state. This is just within the party and not the public. This is an internal politics, preparing us for the forthcoming primaries in December.

“This is also to show the strength of the rescue mission to ensure that we get the party ticket by God’s grace and win the governorship election.

“I am optimistic. You know if we go to the primaries today, I’ll win more than 90 percent, by God’s grace I shall emerge and deliver the APC government by next year August.

“People are expecting maturity governance, educational improvement, agricultural improvement, rural capital development, structural adjustment of the state, capital development, impartial policies, among others.

“Most importantly a very serious government, government is not a dancing matter; it’s a serious business and must be taken seriously by serious people,” Omisore said.

The coordinator of Omisore movement, Ajibola Famurewa, explained that only members of the APC from all the wards across the state, saying “These are the people that asked Omisore to come out and vie for the ticket of the party.

“We are sure that with their support, Omisore will emerge as the party’s candidate. Governance is a serious business and as a former deputy governor, he is the most experienced among other good aspirants of the party to fly the ticket and deliver victory come next year,” Famurewa said.