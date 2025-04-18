From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin I), alongside Olubadan Advisory Council, has approved the revocation of the appointments of two Mogajis in Ibadanland.

The affected individuals are Chief Musilu Yekini Olaoye of Peluseriki Compound, Isale Osi, Ibadan, and Chief Rasaki Funso Ayinde Oguntobi of Oloola Ogungbesan Compound, Bode, Ibadan. Their revocations take immediate effect.

The decision was reached during the plenary session of the Olubadan Advisory Council held on April 7, 2025.

According to the council, the revocations were due to a lack of support from their respective families, their uncooperative attitude during the nomination process, and other actions deemed detrimental to their roles as Mogajis.

The Olubadan has warned both individuals to cease parading themselves as Mogajis in Ibadanland henceforth.