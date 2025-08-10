From Joe Obukata Ogbodu, Warri

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, Itsekiri Students’ Bursary Scheme being coordinated by office of the Sole Representative of the Olu of Warri to NNPCL, have been extended to accommodate more Itsekiri communities.

The extension of the programme is to enable more p Itsekiri communities to submit three eligible Itsekiri students, to be included in the final batch of beneficiaries.

A statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Warri, disclosed that 1,000 Itsekiri’s students are targeted across Itsekiri communities in Warri Federal Constituency, Delta Central Senatorial District and Edo State but so far 746 candidates have been shortlisted at the close of the application window.

The statement, disclosed that the extension of the application window to August 31, 2025, is to enable more communities nominate Itsekiri students in a bid to meet the targeted 1,000 beneficiaries.

To benefit from the scheme, each candidate must be an Itsekiri indigene, must be in 200 Level or above and must submit Admission Letter/Transcript, alongside any other supporting academic documents.

The statement, also noted “Communities are strongly advised to cross-check the current shortlist to avoid resubmitting names of students, who have already been selected. Duplicate submissions will not be considered.”

Listed as target-communities in Warri South Local Government Area are:

Aja Osolor, Aja-Dediare, Aja-Etan, Aja-Igba, Ajamimogha, Aji-Pessu, Kpisan, Odogene, Egbokodo, Ekurede, Ifiekporo, Ijala, Ikpisan, Inorin, Atse Olu, Merogun, Obodo, Ode-Itsekiri, Odion, Okere, Omadino, Orere Uluba, Orugbo, Ubeji, Ugbodede, Ugbori, Ugboritseduwa, Ugbuwangue, Usele, Uwakeno, Eyube and Numa.

Also listed in Warri North Local Government Area are; Abeugborodo, Dale Oketa, Ebokiti, Ebrohimi, Utonlila, Eghoro, Gbokoda, Jakpa, Koko, Kolokolo, Obonti-Egharaeda, Ogheye Eghoroke, Tebu, Tisun, Udo, Ugbege, Ugboegbelemeji, Ureju, Usor, Ogheye Dimigun

In Warri South-West Local Government Area, Itsekiri communities listed as beneficiaries of the scheme include; Ajudaibo, Arunton, Bateren, Deghele, Ijaghala, Kantu, Madangho, Ode-Ugborodo, Ogidigben, Orere, Bobi, Ugbegungun, Ugbolegin

In Sapele Local Government Area, the benefiting communities listed are; Aja-Ojigwo, Ajimele, Obontie, Ogun Aja while in Okpe Local Government Area, the communities are; Aja Ogun Oyibo, Ajatiton, and Uvwie Local Government Area, only Ugbolokposo was listed. In Udu Local Government Area, Igbogidi was listed while Ethiope East Local Government Area, the communities are; Aja-Futughe, Efurokpe, and Ibirifo

Itsekiri communities in Edo State listed include; Ikpoba-Okha, Ajamogha, Ajoki, Ologbo and Kolokolo.