Okereke emerges LP consensus presidential candidate

From Idu Jude, Abuja

The Labour Party has announced Dr Chibuzo Okereke as its consensus candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

The party is among those that have zoned their presidential ticket to the South.

Dr Okereke emerged following a broad-based consensus among party members and stakeholders, which was affirmed in Abuja on 30 May 2026.

Before his selection, Dr Okereke had established himself as a governance expert, policy strategist and reform advocate. He has built a reputation as one of Nigeria’s leading voices on public policy, legislative governance and institutional development.

Dr Okereke is the President of ERGAF-AFRICA Legislative Governance Innovation and Policy Hub, a policy and legislative research institution. He also serves as a legislative consultant to key committees and ranking members of the National Assembly.

He is a resident lecturer in the Department of Public Policy and Administration at Miva Open University, Abuja, where he contributes to the development of the next generation of public sector leaders and policy professionals.

A highly accomplished scholar, Dr Okereke holds a PhD in Legislative Governance Studies and master’s degrees in Public Administration and Legislative Studies, both earned with distinction.

His expertise in governance, public accountability and national development has made him a respected analyst and commentator on major national and international media platforms.

Beyond his professional achievements, Dr Okereke has remained committed to nation-building through youth empowerment, educational advancement and democratic reforms.

His leadership, intellectual depth and commitment to good governance embody the vision of competent, accountable and transformational leadership that the party says Nigeria urgently requires at this critical moment.