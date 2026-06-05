Ojude Oba drives culture, economic growth –FCMB boss

The Group Chief Executive of FCMB Group, Mr. Ladi Balogun, has described the annual Ojude Oba Festival as not only a celebration of culture but also a catalyst for economic growth and enterprise development.

Speaking recently at the 2026 Ojude Oba Festival held in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, Balogun said the event has evolved into a major platform that promotes heritage, supports livelihoods, and creates opportunities for inclusive and sustainable development.

The colourful festival, held on May 30, attracted thousands of participants from across Nigeria and the diaspora. The event featured the traditional parade of Regberegbe age-grade groups, who showcased the rich cultural heritage of the Ijebu people through elaborate attire, music and dance in honour of the Awujale.

Several celebrities added glamour to the event, including Eniola Badmus, Adeniyi Johnson, Mercy Aigbe, Femi Branch, Idowu Phillips and Dayo Amusa. Others in attendance included Salawa Abeni, content creator Samuel Banks and socialite Farooq Oreagba, FCMB’s cultural ambassador, who made his trademark horseback entrance.

Balogun noted that FCMB has sponsored the festival for about two decades, reflecting the bank’s commitment to preserving cultural heritage and strengthening communities.

“For over 20 years, FCMB has remained a committed partner of the Ojude Oba Festival. Our support amplifies a longstanding belief in the importance of preserving heritage, strengthening communities, and creating opportunities for inclusive and sustainable growth,” he said.

According to him, the festival has grown beyond a cultural gathering to become a significant contributor to economic activity in Ijebuland.

“Today, Ojude Oba stands as a cultural celebration and a driver of enterprise and economic activity. Its growing impact supports livelihoods, strengthens communities, and reinforces the values that will shape the future of Ijebuland,” Balogun added.

The FCMB chief also paid tribute to the late Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, whose death in 2025 ended one of the longest and most influential royal reigns in Nigeria.

He said the 2026 edition of the festival was particularly significant as it honoured the monarch’s enduring legacy of leadership, cultural preservation and development.

“For over six decades, Kabiyesi embodied disciplined leadership, dignity and progress. He strengthened the traditional institution, elevated Ijebuland’s profile nationally and transformed Ojude Oba into a cultural platform that promotes heritage, creativity and economic growth,” Balogun said.

He further praised the leadership of the Regent and Acting Awujale, Sonny Folorunsho Kuku, for ensuring stability and continuity during the transition period.

Balogun urged the people of Ijebuland to uphold the values of unity, excellence and service in order to sustain the developmental vision of the late monarch and advance the progress of the kingdom.