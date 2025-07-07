From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has inaugurated its 2025 Constitution Review Committee, with a mandate to strengthen the organisation’s constitution and enhance transparency, credibility, and unity among its members.

Senator John Azuta-Mbata, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, during its inauguration, charged the committee to prioritise the oneness and common good of the Igbo nation in their deliberations.

He emphasised the importance of an effective constitution in guiding the optimal administration of the Igbo body.

The committee has a one-month duration to submit its interim report prior to presentation to Imeobi. The committee is also expected to consider the well-being of Ndigbo, irrespective of location, and enhance grassroots membership participation.

The 18-member committee is chaired by Chief Anthony Idigbe SAN and includes notable individuals from various fields, including law, academia, and politics.

Chief Idigbe thanked Ohanaeze and the President General for entrusting his team with this task.

He assured the President General that the committee will do its best to give Ohanaeze a constitution that it deserves.

The inauguration of the committee is a significant step towards strengthening Ohanaeze’s constitution and promoting the interests of the Igbo nation.

Other members of the committee are: Chief Dili Biosah, Anozie Obi Mni, Chief Ray Nkemdirim, Honourable C.J. Okori-Akirika, Dr Dozie Nwosu, Dr Boniface Chima, Chief David Nwachukwu, Mr Calistus Ekenze, Ndubuisi Agumagu, Dr John Okolie, Okeagu Ogadah, and Chizoba Iheka.