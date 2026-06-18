Ogun police dismantle crime networks, arrest 6 suspects

By Faheem Lawal

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested six suspects in separate operations across the state.

The police also recovered a pump-action rifle, a locally fabricated pistol, ammunition, five generators and nine mobile phones during the operations carried out in Abeokuta, Wasimi and Ibafo.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, said the operations were executed by the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit, and the Ibafo Division, leading to the dismantling of multiple criminal networks involved in illegal possession of firearms, armed intimidation, theft and receiving stolen property.

“In the first operation on May 30, 2026, operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit arrested Moruf Sodiq, alias ‘Okiki’, a key suspect linked to a generator theft syndicate operating within Abeokuta and its environs.

“Sodiq led detectives to Mumuni Amodu, alias ‘Stone’, identified as a receiver of stolen property. Four Elepaq generators, one Sumec Fireman generator and nine Android mobile phones were recovered from his premises.

“A third suspect, Abayomi John, alias ‘Ibafo’, a motorcyclist who allegedly provided logistics support during the criminal operations, was also arrested.

“In the second operation on June 12, 2026, SWAT operatives arrested Adeboye Ojesina, 58, over unlawful possession of firearms and the alleged use of the weapons to threaten residents of Wasimi and neighbouring communities.

“A search conducted during the operation led to the recovery of a locally fabricated pistol, a pump-action rifle, two live cartridges and one expended cartridge.

“The suspect initially denied ownership of the weapons but later claimed he found the pistol within the area and fired a round to test its functionality. He also alleged that the pump-action rifle was handed to him by an unidentified individual who is currently being trailed by operatives.

“In the third operation on June 13, 2026, operatives of the Ibafo Division, acting on a complaint of theft at a site in Igbeti Sote Village, via Ibafo, intercepted Afisu Awesu while he was allegedly attempting to steal a forklift engine component with an accomplice who escaped.

“Further investigation revealed that the suspects had earlier stolen forklift tyres from the same location and sold them to Bala Aminu of Kara, Ibafo, who was subsequently arrested as an alleged receiver of stolen property.

“The suspects are currently in custody and will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.”

The Commissioner of Police, Bode Ojajuni, commended the operatives for their swift response and professionalism, reiterating the Command’s commitment to intelligence-driven policing across the state.