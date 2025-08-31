From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

As the Federal High Court, Abuja delivers its ruling on the “No Case Submission ” on the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, the pro-Biafra group has demanded for fair hearing and judgement according to the rule of law.

Spokesperson of the group who has claimed Kanu is being detained unjustly has also called on the International communities to beam their eyes on the day of judgment.

His statement read in parts “We are at a decisive moment in the persecution of our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The world has seen how the Nigerian government keeps breaking its own laws just to detain an innocent man. This must stop.

“On the 10th of October 2025, Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, will deliver a ruling on a “No Case Submission.” For the sake of whatever is left of Nigeria’s judicial integrity, this ruling must be based strictly on the law, not political pressure.

“We call on Biafrans, lovers of freedom, the international community, and all Nigerians to be vigilant. The shameful dramas we saw from Justices Tsammani and Lawal must never repeat themselves. Judges are meant to uphold justice, not act as messengers for the executive.

However, IPOB has stated facts it believed must be followed by the Justice Omotosho led judges to ensure fair hearing .

He listed them as “You Cannot Create a Crime With a Civil Paper ; The so-called proscription of IPOB was done through an ex parte order a civil procedure. But criminal liability cannot come from a civil process. You cannot use the same court order meant for land disputes to brand a people as criminals.

“Every single charge against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu built on that illegal proscription is dead on arrival. This is basic law.

“You Cannot Try Anyone Under a Dead and Buried Law ; The Court of Appeal completely discharged Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on 13th October 2022. Even before that, the law under which he was charged the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act 2013 was repealed and replaced on 12th May 2022.

“A repealed law is like an expired drug it is useless. No one can be tried under a law that no longer exists. Yet, Justice Binta Nyako and later Justice Garba Lawal unlawfully tried to revive these dead charges. If Justice Omotosho continues with them, it will be a judicial abomination. He has no option but to dismiss these charges.

“No Criminal Case Without Investigation;

In every criminal case, there must be a proper investigation report. Where is it? The DSS has produced none. A case built without an investigation is like a house without a foundation. It cannot stand. This case is built on nothing but air it is dead on arrival.

“No Victim, No Witness, No Crime

The charges allege incitement and intimidation. But no person has testified that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu incited or intimidated them. The case rests on alleged broadcasts, yet no one has come forward to say they heard the broadcasts live or were harmed by them. Without a victim and without a witness, what exactly is the crime? This case is a ghost story.

“Edited Evidence is No Evidence

The DSS presented heavily edited broadcasts chopped and spliced without context. No expert has certified them as authentic or unaltered. The law is clear: courts cannot convict anyone based on doctored or tampered evidence. Such “evidence” is inadmissible”. Powerful claimed.

Further advising the judge , Powerful said “The world is watching. Your ruling on October 10th will define your legacy. Will you be remembered as the judge who stood on the pillars of law, or as another accomplice in injustice? The law leaves you with no choice: dismiss all charges and order the immediate release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu”.