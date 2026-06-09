Ajadi showers praises on Oyo First Lady Olufunke Makinde on birthday

The Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) candidate for Oyo Central Senatorial District in the 2027 general election, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has felicitated the First Lady of Oyo State, Her Excellency, Mrs Tamunomini Olufunke Makinde, on the occasion of her birthday, describing her as a virtuous woman whose compassion and humanitarian disposition have positively touched many lives across the state.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, Ajadi congratulated the First Lady on attaining another year, praying that God would grant her more wisdom, sound health and abundant grace to continue serving humanity.

“On behalf of my family, political associates and supporters across Oyo Central Senatorial District, I heartily congratulate Her Excellency, Mrs Tamunomini Olufunke Makinde, on the occasion of her birthday. I pray that Almighty God grants her sufficient grace, excellent health, long life and continued happiness. May her new age usher in greater fulfilment and more opportunities to impact humanity,” Ajadi said.

The renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist noted that the First Lady has remained a dependable partner to Governor Seyi Makinde and has consistently demonstrated a passion for the welfare of women, children and vulnerable members of society.

According to him, Mrs Makinde’s humility, motherly virtues and commitment to social causes have made her an inspiration to many families and young women in Oyo State and beyond.

“Her Excellency has exemplified the virtues of compassion, humility and selfless service. Through various humanitarian and advocacy initiatives, she has continued to complement the efforts of the Oyo State Government in promoting the welfare of women, children and the less privileged. Her dedication to humanity deserves commendation and celebration,” he stated.

Ajadi also acknowledged the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde, whom he described as one of Nigeria’s most progressive governors, noting that the administration has continued to record remarkable achievements in infrastructure, education, healthcare, agribusiness and economic development since assuming office in 2019.

He said the governor and his wife have continued to provide exemplary leadership and partnership aimed at improving the quality of life of residents of the state.

“Governor Seyi Makinde has shown that governance is about delivering tangible dividends to the people. The support and encouragement of the First Lady have no doubt contributed to the successes recorded by the administration. Together, they have demonstrated commitment to the development and prosperity of Oyo State,” Ajadi added.

The APM senatorial candidate further prayed for divine protection and strength for the First Lady, expressing optimism that she would continue to contribute meaningfully to the advancement of the state and the nation.

Mrs Tamunomini Olufunke Makinde, wife of Governor Seyi Makinde, has over the years championed initiatives aimed at promoting social inclusion, family values and support for vulnerable groups. Governor Makinde, who was first elected in 2019 and re-elected in 2023, has overseen major investments in roads, education, healthcare, security and economic expansion, earning recognition within and outside Oyo State.

Ajadi wished the First Lady many more years of fruitful service and prayed that her life would continue to be marked by peace, prosperity and God’s unfailing favour.