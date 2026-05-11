From Shafa’atu Suleiman, Sokoto

Former Peter Obi presidential campaign coordinator Ifeanyi Thaddeus Ezeagu has formally announced his intention to run for governor of Imo State.

Ezeagu made the declaration during a gathering with supporters and political stakeholders, where he outlined his vision for the state, promising to prioritise security, quality education, job creation, citizens’ welfare and effective service delivery if elected.

According to him, restoring public confidence in governance through transparency, accountability, youth empowerment and people-oriented policies would form the foundation of his administration.

He said that improving security across Imo State remains critical to economic growth, investment and social stability, stressing that no meaningful development can thrive in an atmosphere of fear and insecurity.

“Our people deserve a government that listens, protects lives and property, creates opportunities for young people, and delivers the dividends of democracy fairly across all communities,” he stated.

The governorship aspirant also pledged to invest heavily in the education sector through the rehabilitation of schools, improved welfare for teachers and the expansion of skills acquisition programmes aimed at empowering youths and reducing unemployment across the state.

Ezeagu further assured residents of an inclusive administration that would focus on grassroots development and ensure that governance directly impacts ordinary citizens.

Speaking on youth participation in governance, he emphasised that the future belongs to visionary young leaders who are ready to bring innovation, energy and fresh ideas into public service.

Political analysts and supporters at the event described his emergence as part of a growing movement advocating a new generation of leadership in Imo State and across Nigeria.

Observers noted that with young politicians such as Ezeagu stepping forward with reform-driven agendas, older political stakeholders and elders in the state should support credible youth-led initiatives capable of securing a brighter and more progressive future for Imo State.

His declaration is already generating reactions within the political space, as stakeholders continue to assess the implications of his entry into the evolving race ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in the state.