From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The National Coordinating Council (NCC) of the Obidient Movement has appointed a coordinating council in Osun State to mobilise people at the grassroots level.

The newly appointed coordinator of the Obidient Movement in Osun, Engineer Sunday Olowu, on Thursday, said that the focus is to build a people-first political structure that will deepen grassroots mobilisation and citizen participation across the state.

Olowu, who promised that his leadership would be guided by the values of service, inclusion, and accountability, disclosed his plan to awaken political consciousness and create space for civic engagement that truly reflects the spirit of a New Nigeria.

His appointment, alongside 19 others, was officially announced in a letter dated May 20, 2025, by the National Coordinating Council (NCC) of the Obidient Movement.

The letter, signed by National Coordinator Dr Tanko Yunusa, described the newly named leaders as interim members of the State Coordinating Council (SCC), charged with steering the affairs of the movement in the state.

According to the NCC, the appointments reflect confidence in the individuals’ capacity, commitment, and character to lead with integrity as the movement continues its mission to mobilise citizens for a better Nigeria.

“The appointees are expected to drive the movement’s strategy across all local government areas, coordinate political education and issue-based advocacy, strengthen grassroots presence, and promote transparency in mobilisation and financial activities,” it added.

The list of interim SCC members includes: Engr Sunday Olowu (State Coordinator), Mustapha Adebayo (Secretary), Muhydeen (Auditor), Odesanya Kole, Engr Adewale Adepoju (Director, Communication), Dr Fikayo Adeoye Oyewale (Director, ICT), Architect Segun Babalola (Director, Mobilisation), Professor Olusegun Cicosema (Director, Political Engagement), Engineer Olawuni Semiu (Director, Research), Mrs Olasumbo Oladipo Taofikat (Financial Secretary).

Others are: Professor Tolulope Fakokunde (Treasurer), Ibitayo Segun Olusanya (Volunteer Coordinator), Mrs Ronke Olawoye (Women Mobiliser), Adekunle Sikiru (Deputy Coordinator, Osun West), Bunmi Afolabi (Deputy Coordinator, Osun Central), Animashaun Abass Olalekan (Deputy Coordinator, Osun East), Mrs Afolabi Labo Banke (Assistant Secretary General), Miss Sadiq Sarat (Deputy Women Mobiliser), Minister Akomolafe Emmanuel (Youth Mobiliser), and Olorkor Emmanuel (Deputy Youth Mobiliser).

Dr Yunusa reaffirmed the movement’s commitment to democratic participation and urged the new Osun SCC to work as a united front.