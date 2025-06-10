From Idu Jude, Abuja

Acting Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) Senator Nenadi Usman has described Mr Peter Obi as a selfless politician and a voice for the voiceless, worthy of celebration for standing firm in his beliefs. She made these remarks on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Abuja during the public presentation of a book titled *The Political Change Agent*, authored by Ike Abonyi.

Senator Usman, who chaired the event, highlighted that in every generation, a voice emerges that not only echoes the people’s frustrations but dares to chart a new path. “Mr Peter Obi, whose life and political saga we unveil today, has become such a voice. This book, meticulously authored and boldly titled, tells a story far beyond politics. It is the story of accountability against impunity, simplicity against flamboyance, principle against expediency, and prudence against financial recklessness,” she said.

Describing the 250-page book, Usman noted that it not only examines Peter Obi’s public service but also invites readers to consider the vision of a New Nigeria. “Through 26 illuminating chapters, we are taken on a journey of disruption, reform, resistance, and rebirth,” she added. She referenced Nigeria’s democratic rebirth in 1999 and the turbulence of the 2023 general elections, emphasising that the book explores both Obi and the Obidient Movement, which symbolises youth political awakening and civic courage.

“Let me commend the author, Ike Abonyi, for this bold and unflinching chronicle. The chapters on electoral intrigue, media battles, identity politics, and ideological tenacity are essential readings for anyone seeking to understand the shifting landscape of Nigeria’s democracy. Particularly poignant are the reflections on justice, character, and the price of being principled in a corrupt system,” Usman said.

She urged attendees to view the book not as the end of a story but as the preface to a new national dialogue. “It challenges us to rethink the meaning of leadership, the role of political parties, and the place of the ordinary citizen in shaping extraordinary change. It reminds us that patriotism is no longer passive admiration but active participation,” she stated, encouraging inspiration from both Obi and the movement he catalysed, which demands a Nigeria that rises through meticulous leadership, courageous citizens, and uncompromising values.

Dr Sam Amadi, delivering a keynote address, emphasised Nigeria’s need for leaders like Peter Obi to address complex political challenges. He identified three main issues plaguing the system: democratic civilisation, democratic diplomacy, and leadership failure. “Mr Peter Obi possesses the best profile, pedigree, personality, and passion to lead this desirable and desired revolution,” Amadi asserted.

Highlighting Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges, Amadi cited official NPR statistics showing poverty rates rising from 42–45% in 2019–2020 to 56% in 2025, with 20 million more people expected to fall into poverty this year. He noted that 154 million Nigerians lack access to basic needs, describing the country as increasingly fragile. “Nigeria is one of the most fragile nations in the world. According to the World Intellectual Property Organisation’s 2024 innovation index, Togo, Niger, and other West African countries score higher than Nigeria in innovation and infrastructure,” he said.

Amadi attributed Nigeria’s decline to bad leadership and a contradictory national design that fails to escape systemic failure. He highlighted crises of state and religion, noting that the government often views citizens through ethnic and religious lenses rather than as a unified nation. “These are crises we have refused to transcend because of relative failure. The Obidient Movement represents a push for a unified Nigerian nation, but our government continues to see us as ethnic and religious differences,” he said.