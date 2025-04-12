From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has commissioned the 46.36 kilometre Umuahia – Uzuakoli – Akara – Alayi – Abiriba Highway, describing Governor Alex Otti as a performer and an exemplary leader who has impacted the lives of his people positively.

Chief Obasanjo, recalling how terrible the road was, especially the last time he visited Abiriba, described Governor Otti as a miracle worker.

“You (Gov. Otti) are a man of your word, a goal getter, a performer. You are a man who says no to what is bad and yes to what is good. You are an example of a leader.

“Abia people you have had leaders before, but one thing you must know is that good leaders don’t flock and when you get a good leader, like you have got in Dr Alex Otti, you must maximize good use of him.

“This road you are all talking about, I traveled on it to Abiriba. It was hellish, and when I was told that the road you have done will get me from Umuahia to Abiriba in 35 minutes, I said this man called Alex Otti is a miracle worker.”

While eulogizing Otti’s efforts in giving Abia a face lift, Chief Obasanjo said that what the Governor is doing in Abia now was proof that whatever bad situation being witnessed in the country today can become good tomorrow.

“I am a witness to what you are doing and urge you to keep doing what you are doing. If you look hard and wide, you will see that this governor does not lack a good team.

“Of course, this is a proof that whatever bad situation we are seeing today, can be made good tomorrow.

“All we need to do is to make sure that at every level, we must have the right leaders with the right team to work with.

“For me, a political party is just a platform. What matters is the quality of the man and the quality of Alex Otti is a good quality.

“Well, when the time comes for elections, my advice to the people of Abia State is, don’t change a winning horse,” Chief Obasanjo stated.

Elated Otti said the commissioning ceremony was an eloquent testimony of his resolve to be doing things differently and noted that the completion of the road project would among other things shorten travel time by motorists and economic horizon of the area.

“Today’s commissioning ceremony is an eloquent testimony to our resolve to doing things differently as a government. This administration has zero tolerance for shoddy jobs or the kick back culture that enables them.

“By completing this project, we have not just shortened travel time for drivers and commuters coming into Umuahia to communities within Ohafia, Bende, isuikwuato and Umuahia North.

“By rebuilding strategic public infrastructure such as this, we are actively eliminating the barriers that stunted the productivity of our people for decades. Never again will farmers suffer unavoidable loses.”

The Governor announced the renaming of the road to “Joe Irukwu Way” in honour of former President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, late Professor Joe Irukwu, who is from that area.