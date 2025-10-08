By Agatha Emeadi

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has condemned what it described as the alarming rise in police harassment, intimidation, and unlawful arrests of journalists across the country, following the controversial detention of Media Room Hub publisher, Azuka Ogujiuba, and several others in recent weeks.

In a statement issued in Abuja, NUJ President, Alhassan Yahya, described the actions of security operatives as a “blatant abuse of power” and a “dangerous threat to democracy,” warning that the continued clampdown on media practitioners could undermine press freedom and Nigeria’s democratic values.

“Journalists are not criminals. They are professionals with a constitutional mandate to inform the public and hold those in authority accountable,” Yahya said. “The continuous targeting of journalists by security operatives is unacceptable and must stop immediately.”

The NUJ cited recent incidents in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ekiti, and other states as evidence of a growing pattern of state intimidation against journalists. The union called for an immediate end to police highhandedness and urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to initiate disciplinary action against officers found guilty of violating journalists rights.

The union’s statement follows public outcry over the arrest and detention of Azuka Ogujiuba, publisher of Media Room Hub, who was detained after honouring a police invitation in Abuja in connection with a story on an ongoing land dispute in Lagos.

According to Ogujiuba, the invitation was issued by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) under the office of the Inspector General of Police, based on a petition filed by Lagos businessman, Adewale Oladapo, popularly known as “Biggie.”

The petition accused Ogujiuba of cyberbullying and defamation after Media Room Hub published details of a March 2025 Lagos High Court injunction concerning a four-hectare property in Osapa, Lekki.

Ogujiuba alleged that despite honouring the police invitation with her lawyer on August 6, what began as a routine interview quickly escalated into detention, physical assault, and denial of food and medication.

“I was re-arrested on August 8 without a warrant and forced to sign an apology letter under duress,” she said.

Her lawyer, Kehinde Ebitanmi, corroborated her account, alleging that police officers beat and coerced her into writing and signing a dictated statement, which was later circulated to the public in an attempt to discredit her.

“They denied her access to legal counsel and subjected her to degrading treatment,” Ebitanmi said at a press briefing. “This is a gross violation of her constitutional rights.”

Ogujiuba also accused the officers of leaking her personal information to third parties and monitoring her movements, describing the actions as “highly invasive and threatening.”

She identified three police officers: Moses Jolugbo, Ifeoma Ogoli, and Josephine Omotere — as those who allegedly overstepped their authority during her ordeal.

“If anything happens to me or my family, the public should hold them accountable,” she warned.

The NUJ called for an independent investigation into Ogujiuba’s claims and urged authorities to ensure justice and accountability in all reported cases of harassment against journalists.

Yahya reaffirmed the Union’s commitment to defending media professionals across the country, stressing that press freedom remains the cornerstone of democratic governance.

“No democracy can thrive when journalists operate in fear,” the NUJ President said. “We demand that the rights of media practitioners be respected and that police conduct themselves within the confines of the law.”