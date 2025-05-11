From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted accreditation to 17 courses at Sa’adu Zungur University (SAZU), a Bauchi State-owned institution. Auwal Hassan, the Public Relations Officer, described this as a significant milestone, “demonstrating its commitment to academic excellence and quality education” in a statement to journalists.

The accredited courses cover various faculties, including Accounting, Business Administration, Public Administration, Agriculture, Arabic, Human Physiology, Public Health, Anatomy, Law, Pharm D, Botany, Chemistry, Mathematics, Microbiology, Physics, Science Laboratory Technology, and Zoology.

Vice Chancellor Professor Fatimah Tahir expressed confidence that the accreditation advances SAZU’s mission of academic excellence. “The accreditation wass a step forward in achieving the university’s mission and vision of academic excellence,” she said. Tahir thanked Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, for his steadfast support.

The accredited courses are:

Administration

1. Accounting (Full)

2. Business Administration (Full)

3. Public Administration (Full)

Agriculture

1. Agriculture (Full)

Arts

1. Arabic (Full)

Allied Health Science

1. Human Physiology (Full)

2. Public Health (Interim)

Basic Medical Science

1. Anatomy (Full)

Law

1. Law (Full)

Pharmacy

1. Pharm D (Interim)

Science

1. Botany (Full)

2. Chemistry (Full)

3. Mathematics (Full)

4. Microbiology (Full)

5. Physics (Full)

6. Science Laboratory Technology (Full)

7. Zoology (Full)

On Friday, November 22, 2024, an NUC panel visited SAZU for the October/November 2024 accreditation exercise. In a letter dated Wednesday, April 30, 2025, signed by the NUC Executive Secretary and addressed to Governor Mohammed, the NUC confirmed the accreditation under Section 10 (1) of the Education Act CAP E3, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, which authorises the NUC to set minimum academic standards and accredit university programmes.

This accreditation strengthens SAZU’s position among Nigerian universities, supporting its commitment to quality education and producing impactful graduates, the statement concluded.