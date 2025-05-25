From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has condemned persistent killings in Benue State by criminal herdsmen in recent times.

Northern CAN noted that the acts of violence had led to loss of innocent lives and widespread destruction of property in the area.

A statement on Sunday by the factional chairman of Northern CAN, Rev. Yakubu Pam, called on the Benue State governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia to take decisive action in his capacity as the Chief Security Officer of the state to find lasting solution to the killinga.

Recalled that leadership crisis has hit the Northern CAN since February, when another group conducted an election and produced Rev. Joseph Hayab as the Chairman of the Northern CAN.

The Rev. Pam led group had instituted a legal action at the Federal High Court, Kaduna, challenging the election of Rev. Hayab.

Meanwhile, the two factional groups are respectively laying claims to the leadership of the Northern CAN, and have been issuing press statements independently on national issues.

The statement by Rev. Pam read in part, “The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory strongly condemns the ongoing wave of violent attacks and killings in Benue State being perpetrated by criminal herdsmen.

“These acts of violence have led to the tragic loss of innocent lives and widespread destruction of property.

“The scale and frequency of these attacks have made it nearly impossible for farmers to access their lands, while ordinary citizens live under a constant cloud of fear.

“We call on the Governor of Benue State, to take decisive action in his capacity as the Chief Security Officer of the state.

“It is imperative that all available resources be deployed to address this dire security challenge.

“We urge the governor to empower local vigilante groups, similar to the Amotekun Corps in the South-West, the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) in Borno, and community vigilantes in Zamfara State.

“These community-based security structures have proven effective in confronting insecurity at the grassroots level.

“Furthermore, we appeal to the governor to urgently seek support from the federal government and all relevant security agencies to end the killings.

“Without prompt and coordinated action, the lives of the citizens he was elected to protect remain in grave danger.

“As the farming season approaches, there is growing concern over whether farmers will be able to cultivate their land.

“The implications for food security and economic stability in Benue State and beyond could be severe.

“We also call on the people of Benue State to remain united and work closely with security agencies to bring an end to these senseless killings.

“Community vigilance, cooperation, and collective resolve are essential in overcoming this crisis.

“We urge the Christian community across Benue State to remain steadfast in prayer.

“We believe that through earnest supplication, purposeful leadership, and unified action, the evil threatening the lives and livelihoods of our people can be overcome. May God grant peace and healing to Benue State and strengthen every effort aimed at restoring justice, safety, and harmony”.

