North neglect: Renewed Hope Ambassadors hit back at critics with list of Tinubu’s delivered projects

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA) fired back at critics alleging President Bola Tinubu has neglected the North, unveiling a litany of transformative federal projects underway in the region after a media tour of the Northwest zone.

In a statement signer by Renewed Hope Ambassadors Director of Media and Publicity, Tunde Rahman, the group dismissed the claims as “2027 politics” or opposition tactics, insisting Tinubu has delivered on campaign pledges.

“Seeing is believing; those alleging the present government has not been fair to the North terms of development projects can also go round and see for themselves. There is no doubt that the Tinubu administration has kept faith with the North. The remonstration to the contrary is either from those still writhing in disbelief in the name of 2027 politics or part of the machination of the opposition politicians,” RHA stated.

The tour, ending over the weekend with the Presidential Media Team, spanned Zuba Junction (FCT) to Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, and Kebbi. RHA spotlighted the Federal Ministry of Works’ 260 nationwide Special Intervention Projects, with the Northwest topping the list at 48 across Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Jigawa, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara.

“This is the highest among the six geopolitical zones in the country in terms of critical intervention infrastructure projects across the country. This is evidence of President Tinubu’s commitment to the development and transformation of the Northern region. These intervention projects will aid transportation, boost trade and agriculture and foster speedy economic growth,” they added.

RHA detailed standout projects like the remodeled Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway with 20cm concrete pavement and solar lights—82km Section 1 from Zuba to near Jere nearly done, Section 2 underway, and full completion by November 2026, with the Kano end at 95%. In Kaduna, the 21km Western Bypass, stalled for 22 years, now sits at 50% completion with steady funding, while the flagship Kaduna-Kano-Katsina-Maradi Railway to Niger Republic advances, including a flyover bridge due December 2026 and Jigawa’s section virtually complete.

Further highlights include Kebbi’s Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway (Phases 2A/2B from km 120-385) at 40% and 16% completion with 19km of pavement and streetlights; upgrades at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (Cardiovascular Centre, Pediatric Centre, students’ hostel) funded by Deputy Senate President Senator Jubril Barau; and agricultural/ecological initiatives such as the N27bn Garko irrigation project, a 10-hectare incubation centre at Bayero University by NASENI, N47bn Wujuwuju-Jakara erosion control, an Energy Commission solar project, and the Northwest Development Commission headquarters.

“With these projects among others under construction and in various stage of completion in the Northwest and across the entire Northern Region in just three years of the President Tinubu administration, the development of the North seems assured,” RHA concluded.