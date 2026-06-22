No real man cries because of a woman – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor and director, Yul Edochie has charged men against displaying emotional vulnerability in the presence of women.

According to him, no real man should cry because a woman decided to call it quits in their relationship.

He argued that crying because of a woman is tantamount to confirming one’s self as a loser.

Edochie noted that a man’s ideal response to a relationship failure should be to focus on his life to become a better version of himself.

He said, “Na mumu dey cry for woman. Abomination!

“Go and follow me on X, where I teach men how to be real men.

“A real man never cries bcos of a woman. Never!

“If your woman leaves you, wish her well and focus on yourself. Focus on becoming the best & greatest version of yourself.

“The moment you achieve that, countless beautiful women will flock to you.

“If you keep crying for a woman, you’re confirming to her and to other women that you’re a loser. Women hate losers.”

Edochie has become more vocal with relationship advice on social media since his marriage to his first wife, May, hit the rocks in 2022.

He is married to actress, Judy Austin.