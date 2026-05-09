No evidence of hantavirus cases in Nigeria — NCDC

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed that there is currently no evidence of hantavirus cases in Nigeria.

The agency, however, said it is closely monitoring the situation and maintaining enhanced surveillance for emerging infectious diseases.

It explained that hantaviruses are a group of viruses primarily carried by rodents. Humans may become infected through contact with infected rodents or exposure to their urine, droppings, saliva, or contaminated dust particles.

The agency noted that the symptoms of the disease include fever, fatigue, body aches, headache, gastrointestinal symptoms, and, in severe cases, difficulty breathing and respiratory complications.

The NCDC also noted that while some forms of hantavirus infection can cause severe illness, the disease remains relatively rare, adding that the current cluster has been linked to the Andes virus strain, for which limited human-to-human transmission has previously been documented, particularly through close contact.

Meanwhile, in a public health advisory released on Friday, the NCDC stated that the overall risk to the general public remains low.

The agency advised Nigerians to maintain clean environments and prevent rodent infestation; store food properly and dispose of waste safely; avoid contact with rodents and their droppings; use appropriate protective measures when cleaning rodent-infested areas; practise regular hand hygiene; and maintain optimal infection prevention and control measures in communities and healthcare facilities.

The NCDC assured Nigerians that it remains committed to safeguarding public health and will continue to provide timely updates as the situation evolves.