NNPP pledges better deal for women in Osun ahead of elections

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has pledged to improve the welfare of women in Osun State if elected in the forthcoming general elections.

The party’s state chairman, Dr Tosin Odeyemi, made the pledge during the party’s primary elections and the unveiling of candidates at the NNPP secretariat in Osogbo.

He said the party strongly believes in women’s ability to shape Nigeria’s political landscape, which is why it offers 50 per cent of its candidatures to women.

Odeyemi also said the party was ready for the elections, adding that Nigerians were tired of unfulfilled promises and failed political parties.

He cautioned all candidates to run clean, issue-based campaigns, urging them to avoid calumny and defamation and focus on promises they could realistically fulfil.

NNPP’s Osun West senatorial candidate, Hon. Makinde Folasayo, urged women to stop “playing politics from backdoors”.

She argued that during electioneering campaigns, men often “use” women to mobilise votes, but women are neglected once power is attained.

She thanked the party leadership for providing an enabling environment for women and other candidates to showcase their capacity.

Folasayo described women as “nation builders”, saying they have empathy and can positively transform the country when given the opportunity.

She appealed to women in the Osun West Senatorial District to support her.

The primary elections were witnessed by representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from Abuja and Osun State.

The names of the NNPP candidates for National Assembly and State Assembly seats across the federal and state constituencies were affirmed, while the candidates pledged to canvass for votes across all parts of Osun State.