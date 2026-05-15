NMA Benue condemns alleged assault on Prof Eyo Ekpe, UUTH staff by EFCC operatives

From Scholastica Hir Makurdi

The leadership and members of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Benue State Branch, has condemned, in strong terms, the reported assault, harassment, and intimidation of the Deputy Chairman Medical Advisory Committee (DCMAC), University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH), Professor Eyo Ekpe, and other staff members of the hospital by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

This was as communicated in a statement signed by the Chairman of NMA Benue, Dr. Amina Onyewuchi, alongside the Secretary, Dr. Fanen Dogoh, and the Public Relations Officer, (PRO), Dr. Chuwan Tersoo, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Friday.

The association was reacting to reports that Ekpe, a Professor of Cardio-thoracic Surgery, alongside other staff members of UUTH were harassed by EFCC operatives within the premises of the tertiary healthcare institution.

The Benue NMA described the incident as disturbing, unacceptable, a gross abuse of power, professional misconduct, and a direct assault on the dignity and safety of healthcare workers discharging their lawful duties.

The statement further read “It is particularly alarming that a respected academic, surgeon, and senior hospital administrator of Professor Eyo Ekpe’s standing could allegedly be subjected to such degrading treatment in the course of official duties. Such acts not only undermine the morale of healthcare professionals but also threaten the sanctity of healthcare institutions and the uninterrupted delivery of medical services to Nigerians.

They stated categorically that no agency of government, irrespective of its mandate, has the right to brutalize, intimidate, or humiliate healthcare workers or invade medical institutions in a manner that endangers staff, patients, and ongoing clinical activities.

They called for an immediate, transparent, and independent investigation into the incident and demanding identification and public disclosure of all EFCC operatives involved in the assault.

The NMA in Benue also demanded that disciplinary action and appropriate sanctions be taken immediately against all culpable officers.

They also demanded a formal public apology from the EFCC to Professor Eyo Ekpe, affected staff members, and the management of the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital and firm assurances from relevant authorities that such acts of intimidation and abuse against healthcare workers will never recur.

The medical body called on the Federal Ministry of Health, the management of the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, relevant professional associations, civil society organizations, and all well-meaning Nigerians to condemn what they described as “reprehensible act” and stand in defense of the safety, dignity, and rights of healthcare professionals across the country.

They association stated that healthcare workers dedicate their lives daily to preserving the lives of Nigerians under often difficult and hazardous conditions, as such subjecting them to violence, intimidation, and institutional harassment is completely unacceptable and must not be tolerated under any circumstance.

“We remain resolute in demanding justice, accountability, and the protection of all healthcare personnel in the discharge of their professional responsibilities,” the association said.