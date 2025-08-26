By Sunday Ani

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has ordered the re -arrest of five alleged illegal immigrants employed at Royal Castle Ceramics, Lagos.

The development sparked a renewed public impression, prompting a swift directive for the re-arrest exercise.

According to report, the five Chinese nationals arrested and slated for deportation under Section 44 of the Immigration Act, were allegedly released and discharged through unofficial lobbying by a retired top immigration officer.

The Service has now ordered for an immediate re-apprehension of the five illegal immigrants effective from the close of work on Friday, August 22, 2025.

According to an internal memo, the directive was aimed at calming growing public discontent, while allowing for a thorough investigation and full documentation of the individuals’ immigration status and employment activities in the country.

The five Chinese nationals, who were working at Royal Castle Ceramics in Ogun State, include Zhang Damou (46), Sales Manager; Qian Jin (48), Sales Manager on a Temporary Work Permit (TWP); Tang Pan (41), Interpreter on TWP; Lin Jianfeng (52), Business Manager on TWP and Guo Zhengheng (40), Sales Manager on a Business Visa.

Their arrest was based on infractions on section 36, 38 and 56 of the Immigration Act 2015 and the breach of section 105 of the same Act, 2015

Authorities maintained that the initial arrests were carried out in line with legal procedures. However, their sudden release allegedly secured through political interference has triggered a wave of criticisms and raised serious concerns about the integrity of immigration enforcement.

The incident has exposed deep-seated ethical lapses within the immigration system, despite the ongoing reforms under President Bola Tinubu’s administration aimed at combating systemic corruption and restoring institutional credibility across federal agencies.

Insiders within the NIS said there was a growing frustration among junior officers, who claimed that they were routinely sidelined as high-level connections override legal protocols.

“We are expected to enforce the law, but our efforts are constantly undermined from above,” an officer said anonymously.

There are also unconfirmed reports that the retired officer allegedly used his networks to exert influence behind the scenes.

The leadership of the NIS, under Comptroller General Kemi Nanna Nandap, has now come under intense pressure to act decisively. Stakeholders are questioning whether the agency can restore public trust and demonstrate the competence needed to address both internal misconduct and broader illegal immigration issues.

The Ministry of Interior has since announced an immediate review of all expatriate quotas and permits associated with Royal Castle Ceramics and similar manufacturing firms. This signals a potential crackdown on what officials describe as “widespread abuse of immigration privileges” within Nigeria’s industrial sector.

The re-arrest directive and subsequent investigations are being closely watched by the public and civil society groups, many of whom are calling for stronger enforcement mechanisms and greater transparency in the operations of the NIS.

As the probe deepens, the spotlight remains firmly on both active and retired officials whose influence may have compromised due process. Whether meaningful accountability will follow now depends on the political will to enforce the law; regardless of rank or connection.