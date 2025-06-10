From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Techie Girl Initiative(TGI) has awarded scholarships to nine pupils from the Kolokuma/ Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The nine beneficiaries were drawn from 100 children from six primary and four secondary schools at the second edition of the Introduce a Child to STEM programme, a bold initiative led by the Techie Girl Initiative to reimagine education and ignite curiosity in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM), held at Okoloba community, Kolokuma/ Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The event featured dynamic sessions that translated complex concepts into hands-on learning, including basic robotics, creative engineering challenges, biology and chemistry experiments, arts-in-STEAM sessions, and problem-solving games.

The participants also engaged in an introductory coding session using visual blocks and scratch, along with the construction of solar-powered cars and the Fruit Battery Experiment, which utilized fresh tomatoes and electrodes to introduce children to renewable energy solutions.

The children also explored the use of microscopes to observe plant cells, reinforcing foundational biology skills, and engaged with the Moon-Earth Orbiter model to understand the spatial dynamics of the sun, Earth, and moon.

Another notable project was the hydraulic lifting table – an innovation with practical applications in construction and flood management, especially relevant in flood-prone Bayelsa State.

Beyond STEM activities, the programme integrated logic-building exercises such as puzzles, building blocks, Chess, and painting, promoting creative thinking and the application of art concepts within STEM disciplines.

The winners included Tamuno Tokoni, Emmanuel Igbunu, and Pena Rejoice at the primary level, and Helen Ugo, Pamosai Success, and Iziri Wisdom from the secondary category.

Speaking on her dream, the founder and president of Techie Girl Initiative, Engr. Ifiemi Tulagha said the whole idea is to instil confidence, courage, and change in the children.

“We want children in remote areas to believe that they can become scientists, engineers, problem-solvers, leaders,” she added.

According to her, the initiative aligns with global educational goals, especially the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 4 (Quality Education), 5 (Gender Equality), 9 (Innovation and Infrastructure), and 13 (Climate Action).

“STEM education isn’t a luxury—it’s a necessity for the future we want, especially in vulnerable regions facing the brunt of climate change and poverty.

‘’The Techie Girl Initiative will continue to scale its impact across Bayelsa, working one community at a time, bridging gender and location gaps, and proving that innovation doesn’t require a city- just opportunity,’’ she said.

A local community, Chief Thomas Tarikila, urged government and private sector actors to invest in grassroots initiatives such as the Techie Girl Initiative.

“We’ve seen what’s possible when children are given tools and trust,” he said. “Now we must ensure this doesn’t stop here,” he stated.