Bayelsa pupils join nationwide protests, demand rescue of kidnapped students

The nationwide campaign against school abductions gained fresh momentum on Tuesday as pupils and teachers in Bayelsa State joined protests calling for the immediate rescue of students and educators kidnapped in Oyo State.

The demonstrations, held in parts of Sagbama and Ekeremor local government areas, saw schoolchildren leave their classrooms to demand stronger action against the growing wave of attacks on schools across the country.

At Community Primary School, Isoni, in Sagbama Local Government Area, pupils marched in their blue uniforms while chanting appeals to the Federal Government to secure the release of abducted students and teachers. Their voices echoed a growing concern among parents, educators and communities over the safety of children in Nigerian schools.

Speaking during the protest, community representative Alex Egbagara said the pupils were joining the nationwide action to show solidarity with victims of the Oyo abductions. He urged authorities to act swiftly, stressing that children should be focused on learning rather than worrying about insecurity.

A similar protest unfolded at Government Secondary School, Aleibiri, in Ekeremor Local Government Area, where students and teachers staged a peaceful march carrying placards and singing solidarity songs. The demonstrators called for urgent measures to protect schools and prevent further attacks on educational institutions.

The protests have resonated across social media, with many Nigerians expressing concern over the increasing insecurity facing schools. Several commentators described the sight of young children protesting for their safety as a painful reminder of the challenges confronting the nation’s education sector.

The Bayelsa demonstrations come amid a wider nationwide protest organised by the Nigeria Union of Teachers following the abduction of pupils and teachers from schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State. The incident triggered school closures and protest actions across several states, including Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Kogi and Plateau.

Teachers, labour activists and civil society groups have continued to demand the immediate release of those still in captivity, while urging government at all levels to strengthen security around schools. Protesters insist that no child should have to choose between getting an education and staying safe.

For many observers, the participation of schoolchildren has transformed the protests into a powerful symbol of a nation demanding action. Their message is clear: classrooms must remain places of learning, not grounds for fear, and every abducted student and teacher must be brought home safely.