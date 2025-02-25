By John Ogunsemore

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has officially assumed the Chairmanship of the Association of African Air Forces (AAAF).

The Nigerian Air Force disclosed this in a statement shared on Facebook on Tuesday.

Abubakar, who spoke at the African Air Chiefs’ Symposium in Zambia, held from February 16 to 22, emphasised the importance of regional partnerships in strengthening airpower capabilities to combat threats such as terrorism, insurgency, and transnational crime.

He highlighted that cooperation among African Air Forces, alongside strategic alliances with international partners, is essential for building capacity, improving interoperability, and fostering innovation in aerospace operations.

Abubakar reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the AAAF’s objectives, particularly in operationalising the association and enhancing Africa-led Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) efforts.

In addition to his new role, Abubakar confirmed Nigeria’s commitment to hosting the 2026 African Air Chiefs’ Symposium.

Furthermore, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has been selected to host the 4th edition of the African Air Forces Forum (AAF) in Lagos from May 21 to 23, 2025, marking the first time a country will host consecutive editions.

With the theme “Strengthening Collaborations in Advanced Aerospace Technologies for Enhanced National and Regional Security,” the forum will bring together Air Chiefs, defence experts, and industry leaders to explore innovations in aerospace technology.

According to the statement, the decision by Great Minds Events Management LLC to entrust Nigeria with hosting the event again underscores the NAF’s growing influence and leadership in regional airpower discussions.