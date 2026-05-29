Nigeria’s 27 years of unbroken democracy

Nigerian democracy has come a long way. Today makes it exactly 27 years since the country returned to civilian rule on May 29, 1999. We may not have achieved much in consolidating the gains of democracy, but we have proved that democracy has come to stay as an acceptable form of government in this country, its imperfections notwithstanding.

Nevertheless, Nigerians should not necessarily celebrate with fanfare but with sober reflection on the democratic journey so far. Apart from the symbolism of the occasion, there is not much to cheer about. Democracy allows for freedom of expression, but this right is often abridged by the state using security agencies. Journalists, politicians and rights activists have been victims of this state repression of opposing views.

Recently, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) accused some presenters and anchors of bullying or intimidating guests, among other allegations. It threatened regulatory sanctions for some alleged breaches of the NBC code.

It had, on some past occasions, imposed fines on some broadcast stations for allegedly violating the broadcasting code. In 2022, for instance, it imposed a fine of N5 million each on some broadcast stations for allegedly televising a documentary on terrorism and banditry in Nigeria. A number of journalists have also been abducted and detained in recent times for allegedly violating the Cybersecurity Act.

Although the 1999 Constitution allows for freedom of association and the right to belong to any political party, this right has nearly been vitiated by some powers-that- be who surreptitiously plant moles in opposition parties to whittle their strength, months to the preparation for the 2027 elections. This muzzling of the opposition is against the tenets of democracy. Democracy thrives where there is virile opposition. Without opposition, our democracy will atrophy.

It is worrisome that most of our political office-holders are not accountable to the people. Party primary election has become a mere coronation exercise where impunity and imposition of candidates reign.

The independence of the judiciary has been compromised. Judges now dispense justice on cash-and-carry basis, not according to the rule of law. No less a person than the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Afam Osigwe, lamented recently that corruption in the judiciary was a threat to democracy, social justice and public confidence in the rule of law. Between 2018 and 2020, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) had noted that lawyers gave N9.45 billion as bribes to judges.

The legislature is also held captive by the executive. Most lawmakers concern themselves more with what goes into their pockets than performing their oversight functions and making good laws for the country. This does not bode well for our democracy, which has unfortunately been monetised.

The electoral system has been tainted as most elections lack credibility. Recently, the Federal Government proposed a whopping N135.22 billion in the 2026 budget for the 2027 post-election litigation. In 2023, the cost of litigation and legal defence was N3.08 billion. Indirectly, the expectation appears to be that the 2027 election may end up in court as it may not be free and credible.

Nigerians still suffer from inadequate food and housing, lack of potable water, ill-equipped schools and hospitals. The government of President Bola Tinubu has embarked on economic reforms, but the reforms have pushed the majority of Nigerians into poverty and hardship. Over 140 million Nigerians are multi-dimensionally poor. According to the United Nations, about 82 million Nigerians or 64 per cent of the country’s population may go hungry by 2030. This is amid the ostentatious lifestyle of our leaders.

Many manufacturing companies have shut down operations due to harsh operating environment. The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria said last year that about 767 manufacturing companies shut down in 2023. About 335 others experienced distress the same year. Between 2023 and 2024, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) estimated that the country lost N94 trillion to multinational divestments and business closures.

Unfortunately, insecurity is still a major problem. In late March this year, there were terror attacks in Jos, the Plateau State capital. The Palm Sunday attacks claimed over 30 lives. In recent times, there have been terror attacks and abductions in such states as Borno, Kaduna, Zamfara, Kwara, Oyo and many others. Victims include innocent schoolchildren and senior military officers. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed since 2009 when Boko Haram started its campaign of terror in Nigeria. Over two million others have been displaced.

The steady poor performance of Nigeria in the global terrorism index is an indicator of the worsening state of insecurity in the country. Nigeria emerged the eighth most terrorised country in the 2024 global terrorism index. Sadly, it ranked sixth in 2025 and fourth in 2026.

Despite these inadequacies, there is still hope that things will get better. Let us use the 27 years anniversary to redefine our practice of democracy. Let’s do things the way they should be done.